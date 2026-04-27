'Watched Clip Again And Again He Didn't Turn Directions...', Lalit Modi Calls Out Raghuvanshi's 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi called Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi's controversial dismissal for 'obstructing the field' during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants "a wrong umpiring call" and stated that he watched the clip multiple times and it didn't look like the batter changed his running path.

Raghuvanshi was deemed out for 'obstructing the field' during the match against LSG on Sunday. The incident took place on the final ball of the fifth over as the batter tried to take a run after nudging a delivery from Prince Yadav towards mid-on. However, he was sent back by Cameron Green, and the throw ended up hitting Raghuvanshi's legs.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami and LSG skipper Rishabh Pant went up to appeal, and the third umpire decided that the batter knowingly changed his path while running and did not let the throw reach the wicketkeeper.

Reacting to the incident, Modi shared on X, "I believe wrong decision by the umpire in last nights match. Looked at the clip again and again. The fans of @IPL seem to have a view on both out and not out. Let the inquiry decide if it was a good call or a bad call. I, frankly sitting far away watching on tv, felt he didn't turn directions..."

As per the IPL Playing Condition Clause 37.1.4, "For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batter, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder's attempt to effect a run out, the batter should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not."

The decision left the KKR camp completely stunned, and even Raghuvanshi got into an argument with the on-field umpires following the decision. He also expressed his frustration by throwing away his helmet in anger.

As result, Raghuvanshi has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.'