Kazakhstan's Tokayev Invites UAE President To Eurasian Economic Union Summit In Astana

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take part in the Eurasian Economic Union Summit 2026, scheduled for May 28-29, 2026, in Astana, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The invitation was conveyed by Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev during a meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting took place as part of Kosherbayev's official visit to the UAE, during which the sides held talks on the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-UAE cooperation. They highlighted the high level of political dialogue and the traditionally close and friendly nature of bilateral relations.

“The UAE is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world, and cooperation between our countries continues to strengthen across all key areas,” Kosherbayev said.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, as well as to expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. The sides also explored prospects for collaboration in energy, transport, infrastructure, innovation, artificial intelligence, and food security.

“Economic cooperation has always been a solid foundation of our partnership. Today, the UAE is one of Kazakhstan's key trade and investment partners in the region, and we are interested in advancing new joint projects,” he added.

The officials also exchanged views on key regional and international issues. Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's support and solidarity with the UAE amid the current regional situation, emphasizing the importance of preventing escalation and resolving conflicts through political and diplomatic means in accordance with international law.