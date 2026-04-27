PM Modi Shares Aerial Photo Of Jam-Packed Rally Venue In Bengal's Barrackpore

MENAFN - IANS) Barrackpore, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared an aerial photo showing a vast gathering with packed audiences from the rally venue in West Bengal's Barrackpore, signalling high turnout ahead of his scheduled public address.

In a post on X in Bengali (loosely translated to English), PM Modi said, "There is no place to hold sesame seeds in Barrackpore today. In a few moments, I will deliver a speech at the public meeting."

"It's a full house in Barrackpore," he said in another post.

The people gathered at the venue voiced strong support for the BJP and expressed excitement for the Prime Minister's visit.

"We work closely with the Prime Minister. We are BJP karyakarta. We have met him many times. Meeting him makes us proud and energised. The BJP is important here because many factories and industries are shut down. Earlier, Bengal was the capital from where it all started, and then we had to face TMC in power for 15 years. Now it's time for the BJP," a worker told IANS.

Another supporter echoed similar sentiments, expressing faith in PM Modi's leadership and vision.

"We are here to see PM Modi, and indeed 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'. To support this principle, we are here. We want a Modi government for our betterment in West Bengal. We want a double-engine government," the supporter said.

The Prime Minister's visit to Barrackpore is a key part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign strategy as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the state ahead of polling. The rally is expected to draw significant crowds and energise party workers as campaigning reaches its final stage for this phase.

Political activity in West Bengal has intensified, with parties making their last efforts to connect with voters. The BJP has been raising issues such as industrial decline, development, and governance, while also targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress over its long tenure in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Bangaon, PM Modi invoked Subhas Chandra Bose and said, "Bengal has everything. The people of Bengal have abundant capability, so Bengal can once again become the number one state in the country. We just need to remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's call."

"Netaji had said, 'Give me blood, and I will give you freedom'. In response to Netaji's call, the countrymen sacrificed everything they had. Today, Bengal needs just one vote from you. Give us your blessings, give us your vote, and we will free you from TMC," he added.