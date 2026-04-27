CISF Jawan Arrested For Molesting Minor In West Burdwan's Kulti

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan has been accused of molesting a minor girl after offering her mangoes. The police have arrested the jawan in connection with the incident. The arrested jawan has been identified as Ramakant Vishwakarma, said the police on Monday.

The incident took place in Kulti of West Burdwan district. The jawan was arrested by the police of Sanktoria outpost of Kulti police station late on Sunday night. It was learnt that the jawan has already been suspended.

According to the police, on Sunday afternoon, the 10-year-old child had gone to pick mangoes in the area adjacent to the CISF camp in Shitalpur.

CISF jawan Ramakant Vishwakarma, working there, allegedly lured the girl to his quarters by offering her ripe mangoes and molested her there.

The terrified child went home and told her grandmother about the incident. Then the minor's family went to the quarters of the CISF. By then, the accused Ramakant Vishwakarma had fled from there and his quarters were found locked.

Later, the family filed a written complaint with the Kulti police station.

As soon as the news spread, there was widespread tension in the area. Angry local residents blocked the road near Gate No. 3 of Sitalpur on Sunday night and started protesting. The district Trinamool leadership also was part of the protest.

The police of Sanktoria outpost took quick action to bring the situation under control. Later, the accused jawan was arrested.

Trinamool leader Chandan Acharya said that the police action made it possible to arrest the accused within a few hours of the incident.

On Monday, accused Ramakant Vishwakarma will be produced before the Asansol court under police security. The police have informed that an application will be made to take the accused into their custody in order to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and collect evidence.

"A case has already been registered against the arrested person under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Investigation is on," said a senior officer of West Burdwan district police.

The Trinamool leadership said that such behaviour by a member of the central force on which the Central government is relying to conduct Assembly elections in West Bengal, is extremely unfortunate.