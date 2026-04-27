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Ex-Israeli PMs Bennett, Lapid Unite for Joint Bid in Israeli Election
(MENAFN) Two former Israeli prime ministers, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, have announced a joint political alliance to contest the country’s next elections, presenting their cooperation under the banner “Together,” with Bennett set to lead the list.
During a joint appearance in Tel Aviv, the pair outlined their intention to pursue electoral victory and establish a new governing coalition.
Bennett said his prospective government would be anchored in what he described as a “Zionist majority,” stating that he would not depend on Arab political factions for support. He also characterized his political stance as “liberal right-wing,” expressing readiness to return to national leadership.
Among his proposed priorities, Bennett said that if elected, he would initiate an official inquiry into the events of October 7, 2023. He also pledged to advance legislation aimed at expanding national service requirements and to support introducing a maximum eight-year limit for the role of prime minister.
Under the current system, Israel’s prime minister does not have a fixed term limit and can remain in office as long as they continue to secure electoral victories.
The newly announced alliance signals a significant realignment ahead of the upcoming vote, as leading political figures seek to consolidate support and reshape the next government.
During a joint appearance in Tel Aviv, the pair outlined their intention to pursue electoral victory and establish a new governing coalition.
Bennett said his prospective government would be anchored in what he described as a “Zionist majority,” stating that he would not depend on Arab political factions for support. He also characterized his political stance as “liberal right-wing,” expressing readiness to return to national leadership.
Among his proposed priorities, Bennett said that if elected, he would initiate an official inquiry into the events of October 7, 2023. He also pledged to advance legislation aimed at expanding national service requirements and to support introducing a maximum eight-year limit for the role of prime minister.
Under the current system, Israel’s prime minister does not have a fixed term limit and can remain in office as long as they continue to secure electoral victories.
The newly announced alliance signals a significant realignment ahead of the upcoming vote, as leading political figures seek to consolidate support and reshape the next government.
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