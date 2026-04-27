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Iran's Araghchi Set for Talks in Russia
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has departed Pakistan for Moscow, extending a high-octane regional diplomatic tour as Tehran intensifies efforts to shore up key alliances amid its ongoing standoff with Washington, Iran's official news agency reported.
The news agency confirmed that Araghchi left Islamabad following an earlier stop in Oman, with the Pakistani capital marking a return leg of his tour before the Moscow-bound departure.
At the top of Araghchi's agenda in the Russian capital are high-level meetings with senior Kremlin officials, including a scheduled face-to-face with President Vladimir Putin — a sit-down that underscores the strategic weight Tehran is placing on its partnership with Moscow during the current crisis.
The visit comes on the heels of a significant diplomatic move: Iranian media earlier reported that Araghchi had used his Islamabad stop to transmit a formal letter to the United States through Pakistani intermediaries, explicitly laying out Tehran's red lines on nuclear matters, the Strait of Hormuz, and a range of other contentious issues currently stalling ceasefire negotiations.
The letter signals that Iran is drawing clear boundaries ahead of any potential second round of talks with Washington, as both sides continue to weigh the conditions under which renewed negotiations could proceed.
The news agency confirmed that Araghchi left Islamabad following an earlier stop in Oman, with the Pakistani capital marking a return leg of his tour before the Moscow-bound departure.
At the top of Araghchi's agenda in the Russian capital are high-level meetings with senior Kremlin officials, including a scheduled face-to-face with President Vladimir Putin — a sit-down that underscores the strategic weight Tehran is placing on its partnership with Moscow during the current crisis.
The visit comes on the heels of a significant diplomatic move: Iranian media earlier reported that Araghchi had used his Islamabad stop to transmit a formal letter to the United States through Pakistani intermediaries, explicitly laying out Tehran's red lines on nuclear matters, the Strait of Hormuz, and a range of other contentious issues currently stalling ceasefire negotiations.
The letter signals that Iran is drawing clear boundaries ahead of any potential second round of talks with Washington, as both sides continue to weigh the conditions under which renewed negotiations could proceed.
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