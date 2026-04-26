War Update: 161 Clashes On Frontline, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to Ukrinform, citing the Ukrainian General Staff's operational update as of 22:00 on April 26, 2026.

The enemy carried out 54 airstrikes, dropping 168 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 3,401 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,902 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 43 shelling attacks, including five using multiple launch rocket systems, and launched one assault.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attempted four assaults toward the settlements of Starytsia, Lyman, Okhrimivka, and Zemlianky, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, and Kucherivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces stopped five attempts by Russian troops to advance toward Lyman and Dibrova.

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No active offensive operations were reported in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 enemy assaults toward Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, and Rusyn Yar; three battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 39 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodnie, Muravka, Molodetske, and Filiia. Four clashes are still ongoing.

Preliminary estimates indicate that 35 Russian troops were killed and 23 wounded in this sector. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one vehicle and two enemy shelters, while damaging artillery, three vehicles, and around 100 personnel shelters. A total of 151 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops launched six attacks in an attempt to improve their tactical positions near Oleksandrohrad, Khoroshe, Kalynivske, Sichneve, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, 24 attacks were recorded near Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Charivne, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, and Sviatopetrivka; three battles are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made one attempt to advance near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces carried out three unsuccessful assaults.

Ukrainian forcesRussian shelter on Kupiansk front

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck two military trains, an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, and Russian air defense assets.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine