Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani And Czech Republic Mods Sign Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani And Czech Republic Mods Sign Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan (PHOTO)


2026-04-24 06:03:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Representatives of the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic held bilateral military cooperation talks, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

During the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries were discussed. At the same time, a detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest was held, and various briefings were delivered.

At the end of the talks, the parties signed Bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026.

Following the exchange of gifts, a photo was taken.









MENAFN24042026000187011040ID1111027136



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search