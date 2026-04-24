Azerbaijani And Czech Republic Mods Sign Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan (PHOTO)
During the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries were discussed. At the same time, a detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest was held, and various briefings were delivered.
At the end of the talks, the parties signed Bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026.
Following the exchange of gifts, a photo was taken.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment