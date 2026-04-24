Anchorage Expands Solana Staking With Marinade-Powered Strategies

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Anchorage Digital has integrated Marinade Finance to let institutional clients stake Solana (SOL ) directly through Anchorage's custody and wallet infrastructure. The move brings Marinade's automated validator strategies into Anchorage's platform, enabling stake deployment and yield generation without relinquishing asset control or leaving the custody environment.

In its Thursday announcement, Anchorage explained that the integration provides clients with access to Marinade's staking capabilities within Anchorage's custody stack and its Porto self-custody wallet. The arrangement is designed to keep staking and withdrawal rights distinct, allowing institutions to influence validator selection and earn staking rewards while retaining custody of their assets.

Institutions can choose between two distinct staking paths: a curated strategy that allocates SOL across roughly 30 KYC-verified validators for compliance-centric use cases (including regulated products like ETFs), and a dynamic strategy that spreads stake across hundreds of operators to optimize yield. The two options sit inside Anchorage's unified interface for staking, custody, and asset management via the Porto wallet.

Institutions can stake Solana through Anchorage's custody platform with Marinade's automated strategies, without moving assets out of custody. Two distinct staking approaches are offered: a compliance-focused, curated validator set (~30 validators) and a broader, yield-driven set across hundreds of operators. The integration consolidates staking, custody, and asset management in a single interface via Anchorage's Porto wallet. This move is part of a broader pattern of custodial yield strategies, as institutions seek crypto yields while keeping assets under professional custody.

Key takeawaysAnchorage's Marinade integration explained

Anchorage Digital, a San Francisco-based custodian that operates what is described as the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, is extending its custody capabilities to Solana staking through Marinade Finance. The arrangement lets institutional clients delegate stake and earn rewards through Marinade's governance-enabled validators while Anchorage maintains control over private keys and custody arrangements. The setup explicitly separates the act of staking delegation from withdrawal rights, a distinction designed to reduce operational friction for institutions while preserving asset security.

The Marinade integration sits inside Anchorage's existing platform and Porto wallet, where staking, custody, and asset management are unified. This reduces the need for clients to juggle multiple apps or custodial interfaces and aligns staking activity with traditional custody workflows.

Anchorage's public filing notes that the bank has been exploring strategic options, including a potential fundraising round of $200 million to $400 million as it considers a broader path toward an initial public offering in the coming year. This context underscores the growing interest from institutional players in custody-first solutions that enable yield generation without compromising control over digital assets.

A broader trend: custody-led yield across assets

The Marinade move reflects a wider industry push to offer yield-generating capabilities on crypto holdings without moving assets out of custody. Recent months have seen several similar evolutions in the space.

Ripple expanded its institutional custody stack by integrating with Securosys and Figment, enabling banks and custodians to offer staking without managing validators or keys directly. The integration supports on-premises and cloud deployments with built-in compliance checks, illustrating how custody platforms are shifting toward more automated staking workflows.

Meanwhile, Anchorage itself expanded into restaking on Ethereum through a partnership with Puffer Finance, enabling institutions to stake ETH and receive pufETH-a transferable token representing a restaked position that continues earning rewards. These developments point to a broader appetite among asset managers and product issuers for yield strategies tied to proof-of-stake ecosystems, while keeping assets securely within established custody rails.

The momentum extends to Bitcoin -focused offerings as well. Lombard, in collaboration with Bitwise Asset Management, sought to bring Bitcoin yield and lending to institutional custody by pairing DeFi lending with tokenized real-world asset structures via Morpho. Fireblocks has also integrated with Stacks to provide institutional access to Bitcoin-based DeFi lending and yield, leveraging faster settlement cycles while preserving Bitcoin's finality.

Taken together, the series of integrations signals a fast-growing ecosystem where custodians and treasury managers can access staking and DeFi-like yield without surrendering control of the underlying assets. The trend could redefine how institutions hedge, earn yield, and manage risk across multiple crypto ecosystems while staying within regulated custody environments.

For readers, the key question is how these custody-led yield options will balance risk, regulatory compliance, and long-term asset security as they scale. With a suite of compatible products expanding across Solana, Ethereum restaking, and Bitcoin-related DeFi yields, institutional participants now have a more cohesive, multi-chain toolkit to pursue yield without abandoning custody principles.

Cointelegraph continues to track how custodial platforms evolve to support scalable, compliant staking and DeFi-like yields, and what this means for institutional adoption, product design, and regulatory expectations.

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