World Yogasana Championship Brings Double Dose Of Health And Wellness: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the inaugural World Yogasana Championship as a“double dose” of health and wellness, saying the event had been organised just days before the 'International Yoga Day' and would further strengthen the global movement around physical and mental well-being.

Addressing participants virtually at the opening of the championship in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said the event marked the beginning of a new chapter in the global sports landscape and reflected the growing acceptance of yoga worldwide.

“World Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. On that day, yoga-related events will be held in different countries around the world, and the main programme will take place in Kolkata. Before World Yoga Day, the World Yogasana Championship has arrived with a double dose of health and wellness,” he said.

The championship, being held from June 4 to 8 in Ahmedabad, is the first global competition dedicated exclusively to Yogasana as a competitive sport.

More than 400 athletes from over 60 countries are participating in the event, which is being hosted in Gujarat with support from national sports and yoga bodies.

PM Modi said yoga had become an integral part of daily life for millions of people around the world, with meditation and pranayama increasingly being adopted as part of modern lifestyles.

Referring to this year's International Day of Yoga theme,“Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, the Prime Minister said people across the world were seeking ways to remain healthy and active for longer periods, and yoga offered a practical solution.

“Yoga is a very suitable option for this. Yoga frees people from indulgence and also from disease. Most importantly, it is one of the best ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle with a minimum budget,” he said.

He urged people to remember the message that practising yoga every day could help improve overall health and well-being.

The championship is regarded as a significant step in efforts to transform Yogasana from a traditional wellness practice into a structured international sport.

Organisers say the event aims to combine yoga's health benefits with competitive sporting standards, bringing together athletes, coaches, and judges from around the world.

PM Modi said the participants, irrespective of the final results, had already become part of a historic moment that would inspire young people worldwide through their talent and discipline.