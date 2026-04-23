US Defence Officials Say 'Golden Dome' Push Advancing To Counter Missile Threats

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 24 (IANS) Senior US defence officials said that the Pentagon's“Golden Dome for America” missile defence initiative is advancing ahead of schedule, as Washington accelerates efforts to counter a new generation of aerial and missile threats.

Speaking at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Gen. Mike Guetlein, Director of Golden Dome for America (GDA), framed the programme as central to the country's future security posture.

“Golden Dome is the decisive response to a new era of threats,” Guetlein said.“We are moving with purpose and urgency to forge a shield that is layered, integrated, and automated. The progress on display today is tangible proof that this is not a future concept, but a reality we must build now.”

The initiative aims to build a next-generation missile defence shield capable of protecting the US homeland from ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missile threats, as well as advanced aerial systems. Officials described it as a layered defence architecture integrating space-based sensors, advanced interceptors and an automated command-and-control network.

Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael emphasised the programme's technological ambition, pointing to a wider push to integrate emerging technologies.

“It is this Department's mandate to definitively secure our homeland,” Michael said.“We are embracing an open architecture that harnesses the full power of American innovation-from artificial intelligence to the commercial space industry-to build the impenetrable shield that this nation deserves.”

Officials said the programme has already achieved several milestones, including completion of its initial architecture blueprint, the formation of a Command-and-Control Consortium and the awarding of contracts for key system components. They added that the initiative remains on budget, underscoring what they described as a“fiscally responsible” approach.

From an operational standpoint, military leaders stressed the need to move beyond traditional systems to counter increasingly complex threats.

“From a NORAD and NORTHCOM perspective, the requirement is clear,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Piper, Deputy Director of Operations at the North American Aerospace Defense Command.“To defend North America and win tomorrow's fight, we must maintain our warfighting advantages and operate beyond stovepiped systems operating at human speed.”

He added that the new system is designed to deliver rapid, automated decision-making in combat scenarios.

“Golden Dome is forging the integrated, automated battle management network needed to see every threat, make decisions in milliseconds, and keep America safe,” Piper said.

The event also highlighted the strategic role of Hampton Roads, which hosts testing for the Army's Long-Range Persistent Surveillance (ALPS) system, a terrestrial sensor feeding into the broader architecture of the programme.

Officials said the system's modular, open-systems design is intended to control long-term costs while sustaining demand for the US defence industrial base. They argued that such an approach would help ensure the United States remains ahead of evolving threats over the coming decades.