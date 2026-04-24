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Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 910 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 910 Over Past Day


2026-04-24 01:02:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the update, Russia has also lost: 11,892 (+4) tanks, 24,445 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 40,606 (+32) artillery systems, 1,753 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,353 (+2) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 350 (+0) helicopters, 254,605 (+1,175) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,549 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 91,256 (+129) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,134 (+0) special equipment units.

The data are being verified.

Read also: Border guards destroy Russian drone launch site in southern direction

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on April 23, there had been 144 combat engagements on the front line, including 28 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

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UkrinForm

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