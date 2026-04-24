Another Harassment Case In Maharashtra Mumbai Teen Files FIR, Accused Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) A 19-year-old woman from Agripada in Mumbai has filed an FIR alleging harassment by a colleague, following which the accused has been arrested.

The case has triggered tension in the area, with police stepping up the investigation and security arrangements.

According to the victim, she was working as a telecaller at a company in the Mahalakshmi area when she came into contact with the accused through work. She stated that he later obtained her contact number from a company WhatsApp group and began sending inappropriate content.

The victim said,“I was working there as a telecaller. I used to do calling work. We got to know each other there, but we never spoke to each other. He got my number through the group. After getting the number, he started sending me vulgar videos and photos... He only used to say that if he married me, he would never ask me to leave the Hindu religion or tell me not to wear a Kalava or go to temples...”

The accused, identified as Ashraf Siddiqui, has been arrested by the police after the FIR was registered. Officials said he was first tracked based on his location and detained for questioning. His mobile phone has also been seized as part of the investigation. Police sources said that he was later formally arrested after the complaint was registered. He is expected to undergo a medical examination before being produced in court.

Following the incident, several local residents gathered outside the police station.

One resident, Ravindra Dabolkar, drew parallels with earlier incidents.“The incident that happened here, similar to what happened a few days ago in Nashik in a TCS company, which we call 'corporate jihad' -- people with a jihadist mindset are carrying out that conspiracy. After Nashik, this same incident has happened in Mumbai...” he told IANS.

Another local resident, Nitin Bankar, said,“As you know, last week in Amravati, an incident happened where a boy from a specific community misled girls from a specific community, sexually harassed them, and blackmailed them... I spoke with the senior officials. They promised us that they would take the strictest possible action against him...”

Meanwhile, the victim's family has supported the complaint, and police officials have assured that a detailed investigation is underway. Authorities are also examining digital evidence, including messages and phone records, to establish the sequence of events.

Police said the matter is being handled with seriousness, and all allegations are being verified as part of the due legal process. Further action will depend on forensic and electronic evidence collected during the investigation.