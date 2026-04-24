Russia's Nighttime Drone Attack On Odesa Leaves Two Dead, 15 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Nighttime Russian attack on Odesa: there are dead and injured. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were hit. As a result of a strike on a three-story residential building, apartments were destroyed and a fire broke out. Six people were injured,” the post reads.

According to the emergency service, two two-story residential buildings were destroyed. Rescuers saved one person and evacuated 20 residents, including two children. Seven people were injured in these incidents.

Another drone strike hit a separate two-story building, where two people were killed and one person was injured. Sixteen residents were evacuated from that structure.

Emergency psychologists worked at the scene throughout the night, assisting more than 50 residents, including three children, who were in severe shock.

“In total, as a result of the Russian attack, two people were killed and 14 were injured,” the agency said.

More than 140 rescuers were involved in response efforts, and work to eliminate the aftermath is ongoing.

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Odesa City Military Administration head Serhii Lysak later reported that as of 7:00, 15 people had been injured, eight of whom are being treated in medical facilities.

As Ukrinform previously reported, residential buildings in Odesa were hit during the nighttime attack.