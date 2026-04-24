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IRGC Lays New Mines In Strait Of Hormuz

IRGC Lays New Mines In Strait Of Hormuz


2026-04-24 12:35:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy laid additional naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz this week, Trend reports.

According to reports, the United States has identified a mine-laying operation conducted by Iran and is closely monitoring the process. Washington is reportedly aware of the number of new mines laid by Iran, but is not disclosing the exact number.

It is noted that this is already the second alleged case of Iran mining the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of US military operations.

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Trend News Agency

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