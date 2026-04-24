Illegal Performance-Enhancing Drugs, Expired Supplements Seized In Delhi Raid

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) A joint task force led by Central Food Safety Officers (CFSOs), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Northern Regional Office, and local police has dismantled an unauthorised distribution hub dealing in prohibited performance-enhancing substances and expired health supplements in Najafgarh, Delhi.

The operation targeted the premises of M/s Gaurav Vats Nutrition, allegedly run by Gaurav Vats, following a high-priority alert from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Investigations revealed that the establishment was operating without the mandatory licenses required under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

During the raid, authorities seized a large quantity of prohibited substances. Approximately 2,800 capsules and tablets, along with 11 injectable units, were confiscated. These included anabolic steroids such as Methenolone Enanthate, Trenbolone, and Stanozolol.

Officials also recovered 300 Methandienone tablets and 850 Oxandrolone tablets. In addition, 1,500 capsules of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) and injections of Adenosine Monophosphate were seized. The State Drug Control Department has taken custody of the drugs and collected samples for further legal proceedings.

The raid also exposed serious food safety and public health violations.

FSSAI officials found that health supplements were being sold without a valid food license. Authorities recovered 45 kilograms of expired gainers and whey protein, along with 85 kilograms of non-expired protein supplements and creatine, which have been kept for further safety inspection. Regulatory samples have also been drawn for legal action.

FSSAI has initiated separate proceedings for violations related to food safety standards, improper storage, and the sale of expired products.

In an official statement, FSSAI said the coordinated action highlights a swift response to the distribution of substances that threaten both the integrity of Indian sports and public health, adding that efforts will continue to protect athletes and consumers from unsafe and unauthorised products.