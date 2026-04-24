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US President Says Conflict With Iran Won't Last Long
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The military conflict between the US and Iran will not last long, U.S. President Donald Trump says, Trend reports.
"I can only say one thing: this will end. I think it will happen quite soon," he said.
The US President noted that Iran is delaying the process because they do not know who they are dealing with, adding that in that country they know who the leader is, while in Iran this is unclear.
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