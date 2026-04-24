Akshay Kumar Credits His Luck For His Superstardom, Says It Played More Important Role Than Hardwork

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has admitted that one can succeed ahead in life only if luck favours.

The actor who is currently hosting the quiz reality show Wheels of Fortune, confessed that at times he gets stuck between the battle of hard work and luck.

He stated“Aisa main manta hoon, main apne experiences ke upar bata raha hoon, mujhe aisa lagta hain ki hardwork ki jarurat toh hain aur main jamm kar mehnat aur hardwork karta hoon, lekin mere career mein ya mere zindagi mein luck jyaada kaam aaya hain.”

He added by pointing out that in his day-to-day life, from one set to another, he comes across thousands of young struggling actors who might be better looking than him or more talented than him, but it's luck that is not on their side, while they are putting their best efforts to break into the film industry.

Akshay used this personal philosophy to connect with the contestants Sarita, Jaikumar, and Tanvi on the show, reminding them that while they must give their hundred percent, they should also respect the 'luck' that brought them to the stage.

Talking about Akshay Kumar the actor has been in the Hindi film industry for over 30 years now. He has been part of many movies such as Khiladi, International Khiladi, Tu Anari Main Khiladi, Hera Pheri, Housefull, Kesari, Jolly LLB, and many more.

He was last seen in the recently released movie Bhoot Bangla where he received good reviews for his performance.

–IANS

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