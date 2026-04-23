Odisha CM Calls Public Servants 'Face Of Govt', Hands Over 4,623 Job Letters

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said that in the administrative and governance system, public servants are the true face of the government.

Addressing newly appointed government officials at the 15th Recruitment Fair here, the Chief Minister said government jobs are not merely a means of livelihood but a unique opportunity to serve the people.

On the occasion, appointment letters were distributed to 4,623 candidates from seven departments.

These include 4,113 candidates from the School and Mass Education Department, 154 from the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, 143 from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, 77 from the Steel and Mines Department, 70 from the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, 52 from the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, and 14 from the Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

“In the governance and administrative system, the officers and employees are the true face of the government. Our collective goal is to ensure that government benefits reach the last person in society. People are now beginning to feel that this government is truly a people's government. If this spirit is carried forward, the dignity of government service will be maintained and you will earn the trust of the people,” CM Majhi said.

Highlighting youth employment in the state, Majhi said that since June 2024, as many as 44,082 persons have been provided government jobs, while around 92,000 have been given employment in the private sector.

Expressing hope that the newly appointed employees will discharge their responsibilities with efficiency, a sense of duty, dedication, and transparency in the larger interest of the state, the Chief Minister advised them to follow key principles in their workplace.

He urged the new appointees to stay away from corruption, listen to people's grievances with empathy and resolve them, avoid letting personal beliefs hinder their duties, follow government policies, maintain punctuality, and uphold politeness and dignity at the workplace.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister wished the newly appointed employees a bright future and urged them to adopt the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and ensure respectful behaviour towards women as part of their professional conduct.