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Israeli Troops Set Fire to Homes in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli troops set fire to residential properties in the southern Lebanese town of Mays al-Jabal on Thursday, drawing renewed condemnation as a U.S.-brokered ceasefire faces mounting violations ahead of its Sunday expiration.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that soldiers ignited multiple homes in the Mufaylaha neighborhood of the Marjayoun district in the early morning hours. In a separate operation, the Israeli military conducted a bombing raid on the adjacent town of Khiam, the agency further disclosed.
The incidents represent the latest in a string of daily ceasefire breaches by Israel since the truce — announced by Washington on April 16 — came into effect.
As the violations mounted, Washington prepared to host a second round of ambassadorial-level preliminary negotiations between Lebanon and Israel Thursday evening, aimed at forging a durable end to the conflict.
A senior Lebanese official briefed media on Beirut's position heading into the talks, stating the delegation "will request during the meeting an extension of the ceasefire and a halt to the demolition of homes and the bulldozing of houses in occupied villages."
Thursday's session follows a preparatory meeting held the previous week, the official confirmed.
The humanitarian toll of the broader conflict continues to mount. More than 2,200 people have been killed and upward of one million displaced since Israel dramatically escalated its military campaign across Lebanon beginning March 2 — shortly after the outbreak of the Iran war.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that soldiers ignited multiple homes in the Mufaylaha neighborhood of the Marjayoun district in the early morning hours. In a separate operation, the Israeli military conducted a bombing raid on the adjacent town of Khiam, the agency further disclosed.
The incidents represent the latest in a string of daily ceasefire breaches by Israel since the truce — announced by Washington on April 16 — came into effect.
As the violations mounted, Washington prepared to host a second round of ambassadorial-level preliminary negotiations between Lebanon and Israel Thursday evening, aimed at forging a durable end to the conflict.
A senior Lebanese official briefed media on Beirut's position heading into the talks, stating the delegation "will request during the meeting an extension of the ceasefire and a halt to the demolition of homes and the bulldozing of houses in occupied villages."
Thursday's session follows a preparatory meeting held the previous week, the official confirmed.
The humanitarian toll of the broader conflict continues to mount. More than 2,200 people have been killed and upward of one million displaced since Israel dramatically escalated its military campaign across Lebanon beginning March 2 — shortly after the outbreak of the Iran war.
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