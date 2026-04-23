Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Buying Faces Slowdown As STRC Slips

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) STRC Pricing Pressure Impacts Funding Mechanism

Strategy's preferred stock STRC continues to trade below its $100 par value across recent sessions. The stock recorded modest movement while remaining under the benchmark level required for efficient issuance. This pricing trend directly affects the company's ability to raise capital through its at-the-market programme.

The structure of STRC depends on maintaining prices close to its face value for optimal performance. When the stock trades below par, the company must adjust dividend yields to attract demand. Consequently, this reduces efficiency in raising funds for Bitcoin purchases.

Recent trading activity shows reduced volume compared to typical levels, which adds further pressure on liquidity. The stock also moved ex-dividend recently, influencing yield adjustments and pricing behaviour. These combined factors create limitations for sustained capital generation.

Bitcoin Acquisition Strategy Faces Near-Term Constraint

The funding model plays a central role in supporting Strategy's aggressive Bitcoin acquisition plan. The company relies on proceeds from stock issuance to finance large-scale purchases. Therefore, weaker STRC pricing conditions directly limit buying capacity.

If the discount persists, Strategy may need to offer higher yields to stabilise demand for its preferred shares. This approach can increase funding costs while lowering net proceeds available for Bitcoin accumulation. As a result, acquisition pace could slow temporarily.

Data from recent activity indicates that no new proceeds were recorded through the STRC programme this week. This marks a sharp contrast to earlier periods when consistent inflows supported active buying. The absence of fresh capital signals a pause in risk under current conditions.

Recent Bitcoin Purchases Maintain Long-Term Positioning

Despite short-term constraints, Strategy recently executed a major Bitcoin acquisition valued at over $2.5 billion. The company added more than 34,000 BTC at an average price near $74,400. This purchase significantly expanded its already dominant position in the market.

Total holdings now exceed 800,000 BTC, reinforcing Strategy's status as one of the largest corporate holders. The firm's average acquisition cost remains close to current market levels. This positioning reflects a long-term accumulation strategy rather than short-term speculation.

Earlier in the year, consistent capital inflows enabled frequent purchases across multiple weeks. The company raised substantial funds through STRC offerings during that period. However, current funding conditions differ, which may influence near-term activity.

Previous Pause Highlights Sensitivity to Capital Flows

In March, Strategy halted Bitcoin purchases after a period of rapid accumulation. The pause coincided with STRC trading below its par value for an extended duration. This pattern mirrors the current situation, highlighting the link between stock pricing and acquisition activity.

During that earlier phase, the company had completed multiple large purchases supported by strong capital inflows. Once funding slowed, acquisition activity also declined. This sequence demonstrated the dependence on efficient market conditions for sustained buying.

Current market behaviour reflects similar dynamics as STRC struggles to regain its benchmark level. Without improved pricing, issuing new shares remains less effective. Therefore, Strategy may adjust its Bitcoin buying pace until funding conditions stabilise.

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