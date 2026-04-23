Azerbaijan And Egypt Discuss Expanding Partnership In Private Sector
Thus, a meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador Houssam-Eldine Reda held at AZPROMO exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in organizing mutual business missions and promoting investments.
During the meeting, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev briefed on the agency's activities, as well as economic and trade relations with Egypt.
The ambassador noted favorable conditions for deepening economic partnership between the countries and the emergence of new business initiatives.
The meeting also exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation between the countries and organization of mutual business visits, and considered the partnership opportunities in the fields of pharmaceuticals, tourism, transport, communications, construction, and infrastructure.
The parties emphasized the importance of joint activities to expand relations between private sector representatives, organize business missions, and promote mutual investments.
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