Jennifer Delapas Grandpa Poppy A Childs View Of Alzheimers Sheds Light On Dementia Through The Eyes Of A Child

Jennifer DeLapa's Grandpa Poppy; A Child's View of Alzheimer's Sheds Light on Dementia Through the Eyes of a Child

Jennifer DeLapa, registered nurse and author, brings a tender, insightful perspective to the realities of dementia in her book, Grandpa Poppy; A Child's View of Alzheimer's. The story offers young readers and the adults who guide them, a compassionate look at how Alzheimer's affects families, seen through the eyes of 8-year-old Sam.

In Grandpa Poppy, Sam witnesses the challenges his beloved grandfather, faces as his memory falters. Simple tasks like remembering names, directions, or even how to dress become increasingly difficult for Poppy, leaving Sam anxious about the future. The story follows Sam as he helps his grandmother, Nonna, transition Poppy to a memory care facility. In a touching role reversal, Sam brings Poppy's favorite treasures and memories, reminding him of the joy and love they share. Through Sam's efforts, Poppy is able to express his love, even amid the fog of memory loss-illustrating the enduring bonds between generations.

Jennifer DeLapa, who resides in Fredericksburg, VA with her husband, John, brings authenticity to the story. With a Master of Science in Management and a career as a registered nurse, she has witnessed firsthand the challenges of Alzheimer's. The book is inspired by her personal journey: her husband was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer's in 2021, and the narrative reflects her experiences supporting him and their family.

“Children like Sam may feel worried or confused when a grandparent struggles with memory loss,” says DeLapa.“I wanted to create a story that acknowledges those feelings while showing children that the love and memories shared remain, even if the mind forgets some details.”

The book is also a heartfelt dedication to her husband, John, and her children and grandson, Jonathan, Nolan, and Koa John-highlighting the personal and emotional motivation behind the story. Through Grandpa Poppy, DeLapa hopes to raise awareness about dementia's impact on families and provide comfort to young readers navigating similar experiences.

Grandpa Poppy; A Child's View of Alzheimer's is a meaningful resource for families, educators, and anyone seeking to understand the emotional landscape of dementia from a child's perspective.

Grandpa Poppy is available for purchase on Amazon.

Global Book Network - Jennifer L. DeLapa, Author of Grandpa Poppy





