WB Polls: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Using ED To Scare Officials

With the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections just days away, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee escalated her attack against the BJP-led government in centre, accusing it of scaring polling officers through the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Addressing a massive rally here, the TMC supremo alleged that the ED was being used to intimidate her party's polling machinery and support staff, questioning the timing of such raids ahead of polls.

"We are facing ED raids every day. Why did you suddenly remember this during elections? You are telling our agencies, the ones who work for our party, to leave Bengal. Why? You have fifty (agencies/resources), we don't have that kind of power--we have just one," CM Banerjee said.

She further claimed that the ultimate goal of the BJP was the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "This is your conspiracy. How much more oppression will you carry out? How much more injustice? How many more votes will you try to cut? After this, you will bring NRC," she alleged.

"If you try to intimidate them, they will join my party, and we will give them jobs, we will take care of them," she declared, adding that she had already discussed the matter with TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Her remarks come at a boiling point in West Bengal politics as the state prepares for two phases of polling on April 23 and 29.

PM Modi Hits Back at TMC Government

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out four rallies in West Bengal today, where he slammed the TMC government on multiple fronts, accusing it of "loot, corruption", vowing that strict action would be taken once the BJP is in power in the state.

'PhD in Looting'

The Prime Minister launched a scathing offensive against the TMC, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of institutionalising corruption and "Maha Jungle Raj." Addressing a massive Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Medinipur, the Prime Minister said, "In 15 years, they have earned a PhD in looting."

"Under the TMC's ruthless government, there's loot in recruiting school teachers. Loot in children's mid-day meals. Loot in MNREGA work. Loot in money meant for the poor's homes. Loot in village roads. Loot in cyclone relief funds. In 15 years, they've earned a PhD in looting," he said.

Escalating his attack, PM Modi termed the TMC's 15-year tenure as "maha jungle raj", plagued with "riots, political murders, increased infiltrators and atrocities against women". "Maa, Maati and Maanush none was spared by the TMC. This time, I am seeing that Bengal's election is not being fought by BJP people, not by BJP candidates and workers... this election is being fought by the people of my Bengal... That is why today, the TMC goons are trembling in fear," he said.

Chief Minister Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)