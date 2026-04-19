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2 Afghan Athletes Win Bronze At Kurash Event In Uzbekistan

2 Afghan Athletes Win Bronze At Kurash Event In Uzbekistan


2026-04-19 04:00:49
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Two Afghan under-18 athletes have won bronze medals at the Asian Kurash Championships held in Uzbekistan.

The competition, held in memory of Pahlawan Mahmoud Khwarazmi, took place in the city of Urgench.

Abdul Maroof Mohsini, competing in the 55kg category, advanced after a first-round bye and went on to defeat his South Korean opponent to secure a bronze medal.

Similarly, Rohullah Nazari defeated a Kazakh opponent in the next round under comparable conditions, also earning a bronze medal.

Afghanistan fielded three athletes in the tournament.

The fifth edition of the under-18 championship featured competitors from several countries, including Afghanistan.

hz/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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