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Official Says Israeli Border Restrictions Block Gaza Humanitarian Aid
(MENAFN) Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative of the Board of Peace, said on Friday that strict Israeli restrictions at border crossings remain the main barrier to delivering humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, according to reports.
Speaking to a news channel, Mladenov said aid access faces “multi-layered challenges” that are preventing consistent and sufficient deliveries to civilians in the territory.
He warned that earlier aid distribution systems have been destroyed during the conflict, while new mechanisms to replace them have not yet been fully established.
Mladenov identified Israeli controls on border crossings—particularly limits on goods classified as “dual-use”—as the biggest obstacle, noting that these restrictions affect the entry of essential supplies needed for civilians and healthcare services.
He also pointed to the continued presence of Israeli forces inside Gaza as another major difficulty, stating that more than half of the territory remains under Israeli control.
“Former aid distribution systems were destroyed by the war. Effective alternatives to reach the population have not yet been established, creating a major logistical problem,” he said.
Speaking to a news channel, Mladenov said aid access faces “multi-layered challenges” that are preventing consistent and sufficient deliveries to civilians in the territory.
He warned that earlier aid distribution systems have been destroyed during the conflict, while new mechanisms to replace them have not yet been fully established.
Mladenov identified Israeli controls on border crossings—particularly limits on goods classified as “dual-use”—as the biggest obstacle, noting that these restrictions affect the entry of essential supplies needed for civilians and healthcare services.
He also pointed to the continued presence of Israeli forces inside Gaza as another major difficulty, stating that more than half of the territory remains under Israeli control.
“Former aid distribution systems were destroyed by the war. Effective alternatives to reach the population have not yet been established, creating a major logistical problem,” he said.
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