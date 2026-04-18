RAS Recruitment 2024 Results Declared, Merit List For 1,096 Posts Released

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 18 (IANS) The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Saturday declared the final results of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Recruitment 2024, concluding the selection process for 1,096 posts.

Candidates can view their results by visiting the Commission's official website. Dinesh Bishnoi from Barmer has secured the top rank.

Notably, Bishnoi had earlier achieved the 57th rank in the previous examination and is currently undergoing training for the Rajasthan Police Service.

Virendra Charan from Jaisalmer clinched the second position. The son of a Head Constable, he is presently serving as a Tehsildar.

The Commission released a merit list of 2,391 candidates following the completion of interviews on April 17. Dinesh Bishnoi hails from Bhalisar village in Barmer. His journey reflects steady progress, securing the 948th rank in 2021 before rising to 57th and now topping the exam. His father, Ramdhan Manju, is a retired District Education Officer.

Second-rank holder Virendra Charan belongs to Rampuriya village in Pokaran (Jaisalmer). His father, Jethudan Charan, serves as a Head Constable in the police department. Virendra had also been selected as a Tehsildar in the previous cycle and is currently in training.

The RAS 2024 recruitment process comprised three stages: the Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination, and the Interview. Following the Preliminary Examination, shortlisted candidates appeared for the Main Examination, after which successful candidates were called for an interview. The interview process commenced on April 1, 2025, and was conducted in multiple phases.

The entire selection process was brought to a close with the completion of the final phase of interviews. The Commission selected candidates based on merit. Inclusion in the selection list is considered a significant achievement for the candidates, as the RAS examination is counted among the most prestigious competitive examinations in the state.

Many candidates expressed their joy over their success and extended gratitude to their families and teachers.

The Commission has clarified that instructions regarding document verification and appointment, as part of the subsequent process, will be issued shortly for the selected candidates.