Hajj Flights Take Off Nationwide As Pilgrims Begin Journey To Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Hajj flights have officially commenced from airports across the country today, marking the start of pilgrims' departures for Saudi Arabia.

The first Hajj flight from Karachi departed via a private airline, carrying 160 pilgrims.

On this occasion, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and senior officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs were present to see off the pilgrims. They congratulated them and bid them farewell with best wishes.

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According to officials, more than 31,000 pilgrims will depart for Saudi Arabia from Jinnah International Airport this year, for whom special arrangements have been completed.

Additionally, under the Road to Makkah project, Saudi authorities will complete the immigration process of pilgrims at Karachi Airport before departure.