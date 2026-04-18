BECIL Inks Pact With C-DAC For AI, 5G, Cloud And Digital Solutions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) State-owned Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to collaborate in the areas of advanced technologies, digital transformation and capacity building, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Saturday.

The collaboration will focus on joint project implementation, consultancy and technical support, as well as the development of solutions in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, 5G and cloud computing.

Moreover, the partnership will also enable the development of turnkey solutions across sectors and facilitate technology transfer and commercialisation of innovative products, it said.

The agreement further emphasises capacity building, workforce upskilling and skill development initiatives to strengthen technical capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, BECIL Chairman and Managing Director Cmde D.K. Murali (Retd) said the collaboration would strengthen the company's capabilities in advanced technologies and digital transformation.

By leveraging the complementary strengths of both organisations, the partnership aims to deliver impactful solutions and contribute to India's digital growth, he added.

The partnership is expected to promote innovation, accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and help build a robust and future-ready digital ecosystem in line with the government's 'Digital India' vision.

The MoU was signed by BECIL Director (O&M) Capt (IN) Saurav Chauhan (Retd) and C-DAC Registrar Niranjan Vaishnav in the presence of senior officials.

BECIL is a Mini-ratna Category-I public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, providing consultancy services and turnkey solutions in broadcasting, information technology and telecommunications.

On the other hand, C-DAC is a research and development organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), working in areas such as advanced computing, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and cyber security.