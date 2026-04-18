403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan, Australia Strike Landmark Defense Deal
(MENAFN) Japan and Australia have sealed a landmark defense agreement valued at up to AU$20 billion ($14.4 billion), committing both nations to the joint development of an advanced fleet of naval frigates, media reported Saturday.
The deal was formalised during high-level talks in Melbourne between Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles — who also serves as the country's deputy prime minister — marking one of the most significant bilateral security arrangements between the two Indo-Pacific allies in recent memory.
Canberra confirmed it intends to channel up to AU$20 billion into the program over the coming decade. The new warships will be built around an enhanced variant of Japan's Mogami-class frigate, making this a rare instance of Japanese-designed naval vessels being developed for export under a collaborative defense framework — a distinction that sets the agreement apart from conventional arms transfers.
Under existing Tokyo policy, direct weapons exports remain restricted; however, joint development programs of this nature are permitted, providing the legal pathway that underpins the deal. Officials familiar with the arrangement confirmed that major Japanese industrial players — including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries — are central to the contract. Of the 11 planned vessels, the first three will be constructed on Japanese soil, with deliveries to Australia commencing in 2029.
Koizumi said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to elevating bilateral ties, with Tokyo viewing Australia as a key security partner in maintaining stability across the Indo-Pacific region.
The announcement arrives as Japan moves to liberalise its defense export regulations more broadly, with Tokyo already engaged in parallel fighter jet development alongside Britain and Italy — signalling an accelerating shift in the country's long-held posture on defense cooperation and military procurement.
The deal was formalised during high-level talks in Melbourne between Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles — who also serves as the country's deputy prime minister — marking one of the most significant bilateral security arrangements between the two Indo-Pacific allies in recent memory.
Canberra confirmed it intends to channel up to AU$20 billion into the program over the coming decade. The new warships will be built around an enhanced variant of Japan's Mogami-class frigate, making this a rare instance of Japanese-designed naval vessels being developed for export under a collaborative defense framework — a distinction that sets the agreement apart from conventional arms transfers.
Under existing Tokyo policy, direct weapons exports remain restricted; however, joint development programs of this nature are permitted, providing the legal pathway that underpins the deal. Officials familiar with the arrangement confirmed that major Japanese industrial players — including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries — are central to the contract. Of the 11 planned vessels, the first three will be constructed on Japanese soil, with deliveries to Australia commencing in 2029.
Koizumi said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to elevating bilateral ties, with Tokyo viewing Australia as a key security partner in maintaining stability across the Indo-Pacific region.
The announcement arrives as Japan moves to liberalise its defense export regulations more broadly, with Tokyo already engaged in parallel fighter jet development alongside Britain and Italy — signalling an accelerating shift in the country's long-held posture on defense cooperation and military procurement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment