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US Officials Hold Rare Talks in Havana With Cuban Leaders
(MENAFN) Trump administration officials traveled to Havana last week for meetings with Cuban government representatives, including the grandson of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, according to reports.
The visit marked the first landing of a US government aircraft in Cuba since former President Barack Obama’s trip to the island roughly a decade ago.
US officials reportedly told Cuban counterparts that the country’s economy is deteriorating rapidly and warned that Cuban leadership has a limited time to implement reforms before conditions worsen further.
Washington also presented several conditions for improving relations, including the release of political prisoners, expanded civil freedoms, and compensation for Americans whose properties were confiscated after the 1959 revolution.
A senior US State Department official said President Donald Trump favors a diplomatic solution but will not allow Cuba to become a threat to US national security.
The visit marked the first landing of a US government aircraft in Cuba since former President Barack Obama’s trip to the island roughly a decade ago.
US officials reportedly told Cuban counterparts that the country’s economy is deteriorating rapidly and warned that Cuban leadership has a limited time to implement reforms before conditions worsen further.
Washington also presented several conditions for improving relations, including the release of political prisoners, expanded civil freedoms, and compensation for Americans whose properties were confiscated after the 1959 revolution.
A senior US State Department official said President Donald Trump favors a diplomatic solution but will not allow Cuba to become a threat to US national security.
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