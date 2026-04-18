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Iran Moves to Partially Restore Its Airspace
(MENAFN) Iran moved to partially restore civilian air travel on Saturday, announcing the phased reopening of its airspace and airports effective 0330 GMT, in a tentative sign of normalisation following weeks of devastating conflict.
The Civil Aviation Organization confirmed that international flights may now transit through the eastern corridor of Iranian airspace, according to a statement carried by a semi-official news agency. Airport operations across the country are set to resume on a rolling basis, contingent on the technical and operational readiness of both military and civilian authorities, as the government works to restore full passenger services to the public.
The reopening comes in the wake of a catastrophic regional confrontation that erupted on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes targeting Israel and other regional states hosting American military assets, drawing much of the Middle East into the crossfire.
Active hostilities have since been suspended following a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8 — a diplomatic intervention that temporarily halted what had become one of the region's most serious military escalations in decades.
Efforts to translate the fragile truce into a durable peace are now gaining momentum. Washington and Tehran held direct talks in Pakistan last weekend, and negotiations to convene a follow-up session in Islamabad are said to be actively underway — raising cautious hopes that a lasting resolution may be within reach.
The Civil Aviation Organization confirmed that international flights may now transit through the eastern corridor of Iranian airspace, according to a statement carried by a semi-official news agency. Airport operations across the country are set to resume on a rolling basis, contingent on the technical and operational readiness of both military and civilian authorities, as the government works to restore full passenger services to the public.
The reopening comes in the wake of a catastrophic regional confrontation that erupted on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes targeting Israel and other regional states hosting American military assets, drawing much of the Middle East into the crossfire.
Active hostilities have since been suspended following a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8 — a diplomatic intervention that temporarily halted what had become one of the region's most serious military escalations in decades.
Efforts to translate the fragile truce into a durable peace are now gaining momentum. Washington and Tehran held direct talks in Pakistan last weekend, and negotiations to convene a follow-up session in Islamabad are said to be actively underway — raising cautious hopes that a lasting resolution may be within reach.
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