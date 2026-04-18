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Germany’s Lufthansa to Slash Fleet as Fuel Prices Soar
(MENAFN) Lufthansa is embarking on a sweeping cost-cutting offensive, announcing Thursday a multi-phase plan to slash capacity, ground aging jets ahead of schedule, and redirect aircraft to its budget-focused subsidiary Discover Airlines — all as soaring fuel prices and a crippling labor strike batter Germany's flagship carrier.
Kerosene costs have surged more than 100% compared to pre-Iran war levels, the airline disclosed in an official statement, setting off what Lufthansa described as an unavoidable restructuring response.
The Immediate Blow: 27 Jets Grounded Starting Today
Effective April 18, Lufthansa CityLine will permanently retire all 27 of its operational Canadair CRJ aircraft, removing them entirely from scheduled service. The carrier cited the aircraft's proximity to the end of their technical lifespan and disproportionately high operating costs as key drivers behind the decision.
Long-Haul Cuts Follow by October
The second phase targets intercontinental operations. By the close of the summer flight schedule, six long-haul aircraft will be pulled from service — including Lufthansa's final four Airbus A340-600 jets, set to exit the fleet in October. Two Boeing 747-400s will also be grounded that month for the duration of the winter season.
Winter 2026–2027: Short- and Medium-Haul Also Hit
A third wave of reductions will take effect during the 2026–2027 winter schedule, cutting short- and medium-haul capacity at the core Lufthansa brand by the equivalent of five additional aircraft.
Complementing these fleet exits, the airline will fast-track the transfer of nine Airbus A350-900 jets to Discover Airlines as part of its medium-term fleet strategy — consolidating efficiency within its lower-cost arm.
CFO: "Unavoidable" Amid Geopolitical Chaos
Chief Financial Officer Till Streichert said the package was unavoidable given the sharp rise in kerosene costs and geopolitical instability.
Lufthansa currently hedges roughly 80% of its passenger airline fuel consumption against crude oil prices — but the unhedged 20% remains fully exposed to volatile market rates. The new measures are projected to shrink that costly unprotected portion by approximately 10%, delivering meaningful relief on the balance sheet.
Cost Discipline Extends Beyond the Fleet
The overhaul doesn't stop at aircraft. Lufthansa has also introduced fresh austerity targets spanning recruitment freezes, internal event spending, and external consulting contracts. The moves reinforce the group's existing directive to eliminate 4,000 administrative roles across its operations by 2030.
Strike Compounds the Crisis
The financial pressure is unfolding against a volatile labor backdrop. On Thursday, hundreds of flights were grounded as Lufthansa flight crews pushed their walkout into a fourth consecutive day. Pilots and flight attendants have united on the picket line, paralyzing operations across Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, and regional unit CityLine — deepening an already acute operational crisis for the embattled German carrier.
Kerosene costs have surged more than 100% compared to pre-Iran war levels, the airline disclosed in an official statement, setting off what Lufthansa described as an unavoidable restructuring response.
The Immediate Blow: 27 Jets Grounded Starting Today
Effective April 18, Lufthansa CityLine will permanently retire all 27 of its operational Canadair CRJ aircraft, removing them entirely from scheduled service. The carrier cited the aircraft's proximity to the end of their technical lifespan and disproportionately high operating costs as key drivers behind the decision.
Long-Haul Cuts Follow by October
The second phase targets intercontinental operations. By the close of the summer flight schedule, six long-haul aircraft will be pulled from service — including Lufthansa's final four Airbus A340-600 jets, set to exit the fleet in October. Two Boeing 747-400s will also be grounded that month for the duration of the winter season.
Winter 2026–2027: Short- and Medium-Haul Also Hit
A third wave of reductions will take effect during the 2026–2027 winter schedule, cutting short- and medium-haul capacity at the core Lufthansa brand by the equivalent of five additional aircraft.
Complementing these fleet exits, the airline will fast-track the transfer of nine Airbus A350-900 jets to Discover Airlines as part of its medium-term fleet strategy — consolidating efficiency within its lower-cost arm.
CFO: "Unavoidable" Amid Geopolitical Chaos
Chief Financial Officer Till Streichert said the package was unavoidable given the sharp rise in kerosene costs and geopolitical instability.
Lufthansa currently hedges roughly 80% of its passenger airline fuel consumption against crude oil prices — but the unhedged 20% remains fully exposed to volatile market rates. The new measures are projected to shrink that costly unprotected portion by approximately 10%, delivering meaningful relief on the balance sheet.
Cost Discipline Extends Beyond the Fleet
The overhaul doesn't stop at aircraft. Lufthansa has also introduced fresh austerity targets spanning recruitment freezes, internal event spending, and external consulting contracts. The moves reinforce the group's existing directive to eliminate 4,000 administrative roles across its operations by 2030.
Strike Compounds the Crisis
The financial pressure is unfolding against a volatile labor backdrop. On Thursday, hundreds of flights were grounded as Lufthansa flight crews pushed their walkout into a fourth consecutive day. Pilots and flight attendants have united on the picket line, paralyzing operations across Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, and regional unit CityLine — deepening an already acute operational crisis for the embattled German carrier.
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