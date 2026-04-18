Red Fort Blast Link Surfaces As Delhi Police Arrests Four In Multi-State Radical Module Bust

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday revealed that it had arrested four youths from three states for online radicalising and recruiting others with the aim to establish an Islamic state through 'jihad', officials said. According to police, a connection to the Red Fort blast was also established, which had claimed 11 lives and injured several others.

One of the accused had visited various sensitive installations including the Red Fort in Delhi in December 2025. He also posted a photo of the historical place with a black flag atop it to radicalise others, police said.

The official statement highlighted that the youths were radicalised into joining terrorism-related activities. Police have also recovered material used for preparation of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from one of them. Along with this, the mobile phones of the accused were also seized.

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell, led by Inspectors Vinay Pal and Manoj Kumar, including ACP Ashish Kumar, arrested the four accused persons from Maharashtra, Odisha and Bihar. An FIR was registered under relevant Sections of BNS, 2023.

Among the arrested youths, Mosaib Ahmad, Jalaluddin Siddiqui and Mohammad Hammad were residents of Maharashtra. While Sheikh Imran belonged to Odisha and Mohammad Sohail hailed from Bihar.

Police confirmed that the accused were part of various closed groups on encrypted social media platforms. They were allegedly engaged in radicalising and recruiting others for establishing Islamic state through 'jihad'.

The investigation revealed that two members of the module were in the process of collecting locally-sourced material for preparing a remote-controlled IED which could be used for a terrorist attack at an opportune time.

Revealing their modus operandi, officials said that one member of the module was exhorting others to collect weapons and explosives for participating in 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'. He shared his bank account details on his social media channel for crowd funding in support of 'jihad'.

Another accused promised to arrange arms training for the members of the module and asked other members to send money for the same.

One of the accused, Mosaib Ahmad, was a part of multiple online radicalised groups. Police said that he assisted co-accused Mohammad Hammad by opening the circuit of a remote-controlled toy car for IED making and sharing its image within a closed group.

Hammad, in turn, shared pictures of ball bearings, nails, remote-controlled toy cars and boxes as material for preparation of IEDs in a closed group. He handed them over to co-accused Mosaib Ahmad, who, being a mechanic by profession, was tasked with assembling the IED.

Born in Bhubaneswar, Sheikh Imran worked as a security guard and delivery boy. In year 2024, he began listening to lectures (takreers) of Tareeq Jameel, Israr Ahmed, Zakir Naik etc. and gradually developed radical beliefs. He joined his associates through social media. Investigators found that Imran discussed targeting Ram Mandir, Parliament and military installations. He was the one who recced the Red Fort.

A plumber by profession, Mohammad Sohail was also influenced by Israr Ahmed. He created multiple social media accounts and exhorted youth in the name of 'jihad'. In March 2026, he incited followers of his channel to collect weapons and explosives for 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and even shared bank details to collect money.