ADB President Praises Kyrgyzstan's Reforms, Reaffirms Support For Key Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masato Kanda praised Kyrgyzstan's economic reforms and reaffirmed the Bank's readiness to continue supporting the country's priority infrastructure and digital projects, Trend reports via the press service of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

He made the statement during a meeting with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group (WBG).

Furthermore, Adylbek Kasymaliev informed ADB leadership about the country's economic performance, noting that the average annual GDP growth rate over the past four years reached 10.2%, while growth stood at 11.1% in 2025.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kyrgyzstan ranked among the top three countries globally in terms of real GDP growth in 2024.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also expressed gratitude to the ADB for supporting the National Electronic Logistics Platform project, which is expected to integrate transport information systems and enable digital data exchange among participants in logistics chains.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Development Bank maintain long-standing cooperation focused on supporting the country's economic development and structural reforms. The ADB has been involved in financing projects across key sectors, including transport, energy, and public administration.