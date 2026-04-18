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Trump Calls Upcoming Xi Meeting Potentially “Historic”

Trump Calls Upcoming Xi Meeting Potentially “Historic”


2026-04-18 03:35:40
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Friday that his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping could be “potentially, historic,” according to reports.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Xi was pleased that the Strait of Hormuz is now “open and/or rapidly opening.”

“Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic,” Trump wrote, adding, “I look forward to being with President Xi — Much will be accomplished!”

He did not provide a specific date for the planned meeting.

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