Govt's True Intent Is To Alter Constitutional Framework, Seize Executive Power: Kharge On Women's Quota, Delimitation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged that the government's true intent is to alter the constitutional framework and concentrate executive power in its hands. He stated that the Congress in 2023, supported the Women's Reservation Bill and ensured its passage but now the Centre is linking the Bill with delimitation, which was unacceptable to the Opposition.

Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media 'X' and said, "The Congress Party has always been in favour of women's reservation. In 2023, we supported the Women's Reservation Bill and ensured its passage. However, the Modi government has now introduced another amendment - under the guise of women's reservation - by incorporating a provision for delimitation."

He further alleged that by linking the Bill with delimitation, the Modi government is attempting to consolidate its power.

"In doing so, the government has conflated the legislation regarding women's reservation with that of delimitation. By introducing a Bill linked to delimitation, the Modi government seeks to consolidate its power," he said.

Kharge also asserted that women's reservation should be implemented within the existing framework of 543 Lok Sabha seats.

"Our contention to the government was that if women's reservation is to be implemented, it should be done within the existing framework of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Subsequently - once the census and delimitation exercises are completed - the government could expand it for the next election; however, they are unwilling to do so," he said.

Reiterating his criticism, he added,“In reality, the Modi government's true intent is to alter the constitutional framework and seize executive power for itself."

Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, were adjourned after the Bill to amend the Women's Reservation framework failed to clear a key hurdle, as the Centre could not secure the required majority in the Lok Sabha. The government needed a two-thirds majority to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, but fell short. The proposed legislation saw 298 MPs voting in its favour and 230 against.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced with the stated aim of enabling women's reservation and facilitating delimitation. Following its defeat, the Centre decided not to proceed with voting on delimitation and the expansion of Lok Sabha seats, stating that the proposals were interlinked.