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US Imposes Sanctions on Seven Iran-Backed Iraqi Militia Leaders
(MENAFN) The United States moved aggressively on Friday to tighten the financial noose around Iran-aligned armed factions operating in Iraq, imposing sweeping sanctions on seven senior militia commanders accused of orchestrating a sustained campaign of violence against American targets across the country.
In a formal statement, the Treasury Department identified the designated individuals as senior figures within some of Iraq's most dangerous proxy forces, naming the targeted groups as Kata'ib Hizballah, Kata'ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Al-Nujaba, and Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haqq.
The statement described the sanctioned commanders as individuals "targeted in today's action are leaders of some of Iraq's most violent Iran-aligned militia organizations, including Kata'ib Hizballah, Kata'ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Al-Nujaba, and Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haqq."
The Treasury pulled no punches in its assessment of the groups' conduct, stating: "These militias operate with near impunity, attacking U.S. personnel and innocent civilians across Iraq, siphoning Iraq's wealth to finance their terrorist activities, and undermining Iraq's sovereignty and democratic processes."
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a pointed warning to those who continue to enable the militias' operations. "We will not allow Iraq's terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests," he said. "Those who enable these militias' violence will be held accountable."
Under the terms of the sanctions, all assets and property interests belonging to the designated individuals that are held within US jurisdiction or controlled by American persons are subject to immediate freezing. The measures extend further still — any entity in which one or more blocked persons hold an ownership stake of 50% or greater, whether directly or indirectly and individually or collectively, falls equally under the scope of the asset freeze.
In a formal statement, the Treasury Department identified the designated individuals as senior figures within some of Iraq's most dangerous proxy forces, naming the targeted groups as Kata'ib Hizballah, Kata'ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Al-Nujaba, and Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haqq.
The statement described the sanctioned commanders as individuals "targeted in today's action are leaders of some of Iraq's most violent Iran-aligned militia organizations, including Kata'ib Hizballah, Kata'ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Al-Nujaba, and Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haqq."
The Treasury pulled no punches in its assessment of the groups' conduct, stating: "These militias operate with near impunity, attacking U.S. personnel and innocent civilians across Iraq, siphoning Iraq's wealth to finance their terrorist activities, and undermining Iraq's sovereignty and democratic processes."
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a pointed warning to those who continue to enable the militias' operations. "We will not allow Iraq's terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests," he said. "Those who enable these militias' violence will be held accountable."
Under the terms of the sanctions, all assets and property interests belonging to the designated individuals that are held within US jurisdiction or controlled by American persons are subject to immediate freezing. The measures extend further still — any entity in which one or more blocked persons hold an ownership stake of 50% or greater, whether directly or indirectly and individually or collectively, falls equally under the scope of the asset freeze.
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