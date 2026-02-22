403
Russia Claims Ukraine Uses Telegram Data for Military Purposes
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has alleged that Ukrainian military and intelligence units are able to quickly access and exploit information shared on the Telegram messaging platform for operational purposes.
In a statement, the FSB said its analysis shows that data posted on Telegram can be processed “in the shortest possible time,” enabling Ukrainian forces to pinpoint positions, track movements, and gather other tactical details.
The agency added that its conclusions are based on what it described as “reliable information” collected while monitoring Telegram activity in the conflict zone. According to the FSB, these disclosures have posed risks to the safety and lives of Russian troops, highlighting the dangers of sharing sensitive material over open digital channels during active combat.
The FSB also reported that Kiev’s operatives exploited loopholes to create fake accounts, disseminate disinformation, and use SIM-boxes — devices operating dozens of SIM cards — for scams and criminal activity. In 2025 alone, more than 50,000 SIM cards registered to fictitious identities were seized.
Russian security authorities further claimed that, since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian intelligence has used Telegram and WhatsApp to recruit operatives for attacks inside Russia.
Since August 2025, Russia’s media regulator partially blocked voice calls on Telegram and WhatsApp. While text messaging, file sharing, and other features remain available on Telegram, WhatsApp has been fully blocked in Russia. The regulator stated that full functionality would be restored if the platforms comply with Russian laws, according to reports.
