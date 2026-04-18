Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Joins BJP Protest Against Oppn Over Women's Bill Defeat In LS

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal joined a protest on Saturday along with women workers expressing strong dissatisfaction over the rejection of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

The protesters raised slogans against the Opposition, intensifying the political confrontation over the failed women's reservation legislation.

During the demonstration, CM Gupta raised slogans: "Phool nahi chingari hai, hum Bharat ki naari hai; Mahilaon ka ye apman nahi sahega hindustan (We are not flowers, we are sparks; we are the women of India; India will not tolerate this insult to women)."

Speaking on the issue, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticised the Opposition's conduct in Parliament, saying, "...In the way that yesterday in Parliament, Congress and other opposition parties not only voted against the Bill aimed at empowering women, but after the Bill was defeated, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders also thumped the tables, it was showing how happy they were...."

The protest comes amid a broader political backlash following the Bill's defeat, with ruling NDA leaders accusing the Opposition of opposing a historic measure meant to enhance women's political representation.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, had proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies along with an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha.

However, the legislation failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lower House despite extensive debate.

The Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against in the Lok Sabha, falling short of the constitutional threshold required for passage.

Its defeat on Friday has triggered nationwide political reactions, with the NDA alliance accusing the Opposition INDIA bloc of blocking a landmark reform.

Earlier, the Union government had defended the Bill as a necessary step to address long-standing gaps in women's representation and to restructure Parliamentary seats based on population changes since the 1971 Census.

However, opposition parties said that the proposal was linked to broader electoral restructuring and raised concerns over federal balance and political intent.