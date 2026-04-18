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US Targets Five Individuals, Entities with Sanctions Over Sudan War Links
(MENAFN) The United States has imposed sanctions on five individuals and entities over their alleged connections to Sudan’s ongoing civil war, which is now entering its fourth year, according to the State Department.
Deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Friday that the Trump administration is targeting those “responsible for stoking this conflict, which has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.”
He added that Washington remains committed to achieving a lasting peace in Sudan and highlighted recent US humanitarian assistance efforts, including $20 million in emergency food aid provided in March and an additional $200 million contributed through a US-hosted humanitarian funding initiative in February.
Pigott noted that fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has resulted in more than 150,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people since the conflict began in April 2023. He described the situation as “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.”
Deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Friday that the Trump administration is targeting those “responsible for stoking this conflict, which has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.”
He added that Washington remains committed to achieving a lasting peace in Sudan and highlighted recent US humanitarian assistance efforts, including $20 million in emergency food aid provided in March and an additional $200 million contributed through a US-hosted humanitarian funding initiative in February.
Pigott noted that fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has resulted in more than 150,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people since the conflict began in April 2023. He described the situation as “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.”
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