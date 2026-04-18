Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UNICEF Condemns Deaths of Water Delivery Drivers in Gaza Strip

UNICEF Condemns Deaths of Water Delivery Drivers in Gaza Strip


2026-04-18 03:41:59
(MENAFN) UNICEF has condemned the killing of two contracted drivers delivering clean water to families in Gaza, expressing outrage over the incident, according to reports.

In a statement on Friday, the agency said the drivers were killed by Israeli fire early in the morning at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza, and extended condolences to their families.

UNICEF said it was “outraged” by the killings, noting that the incident occurred during routine water delivery operations with no changes in procedures or movement at the time.

The Mansoura site is described as the only functioning truck filling point linked to the Mekorot water supply line serving Gaza City. UNICEF said it and its partners use the facility multiple times a day to support water distribution for hundreds of thousands of people, including children.

The agency stressed that aid workers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure must never be targeted, and called for an immediate investigation by Israeli authorities, along with full accountability.

It also reiterated that the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law.

MENAFN18042026000045017640ID1110998949



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search