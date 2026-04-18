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UNICEF Condemns Deaths of Water Delivery Drivers in Gaza Strip
(MENAFN) UNICEF has condemned the killing of two contracted drivers delivering clean water to families in Gaza, expressing outrage over the incident, according to reports.
In a statement on Friday, the agency said the drivers were killed by Israeli fire early in the morning at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza, and extended condolences to their families.
UNICEF said it was “outraged” by the killings, noting that the incident occurred during routine water delivery operations with no changes in procedures or movement at the time.
The Mansoura site is described as the only functioning truck filling point linked to the Mekorot water supply line serving Gaza City. UNICEF said it and its partners use the facility multiple times a day to support water distribution for hundreds of thousands of people, including children.
The agency stressed that aid workers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure must never be targeted, and called for an immediate investigation by Israeli authorities, along with full accountability.
It also reiterated that the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law.
In a statement on Friday, the agency said the drivers were killed by Israeli fire early in the morning at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza, and extended condolences to their families.
UNICEF said it was “outraged” by the killings, noting that the incident occurred during routine water delivery operations with no changes in procedures or movement at the time.
The Mansoura site is described as the only functioning truck filling point linked to the Mekorot water supply line serving Gaza City. UNICEF said it and its partners use the facility multiple times a day to support water distribution for hundreds of thousands of people, including children.
The agency stressed that aid workers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure must never be targeted, and called for an immediate investigation by Israeli authorities, along with full accountability.
It also reiterated that the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law.
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