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Russians Attack Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, 380,000 Consumers Left Without Power

Russians Attack Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, 380,000 Consumers Left Without Power


2026-04-18 02:03:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Chernihivoblenergo reported this on Telegram.

The statement says that at 04:00, a critical energy facility in the Nizhyn district was damaged in the enemy attack. As a result, 380,000 consumers in Chernihiv, Pryluky, Nizhyn, Slavutych, as well as in the Chernihiv, Nizhyn, and Pryluky districts, were left without power.

Energy workers are currently working to restore electricity supply.

Read also: Russian drone hits house in Bohodukhiv, leaving two injured

As Ukrinform reported, on April 17, following a massive overnight Russian attack, the Chernihiv Thermal Power Plant (CHP) suspended its operations.

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UkrinForm

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