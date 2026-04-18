War Update: 151 Combat Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook as of 08:00 on April 18.

The enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile, as well as 63 airstrikes, dropping 217 guided aerial bombs.

Russian forces also deployed 9,305 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,447 shelling attacks, including 106 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian aviation struck areas near Ivanivka and Kolomiitsi in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Kopani, Rivne, Barvinivka, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Shevchenkivske, Lisne, Charivne, Myrne, and Zarichne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery hit two artillery systems, one UAV control point, and seven areas where Russian personnel and equipment were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two airstrikes with five guided bombs and carried out 82 shelling attacks, four of them using MLRS. Three assault actions were recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian forces attempted three times to break through defensive lines near Vovchanski Khutory and toward Neskuchne and Bochkovе.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops attacked twice toward Petropavlivka.

National Guard destroys Smerch MLRS, enemy equipment in Luhansk region

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attempted twice to break into defenses near Hrekivka and toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled three attempts near Yampol and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian forces carried out 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 33 assault actions near Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Myrnohrad, Molodetske, Shevchenko, Muravka, Udachne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 10 times toward Kalynivske, Verbove, Zlahoda, Vorone, and Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole direction, 12 Russian attacks were recorded toward Huliaipilske, Zelene, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, and Sviatopetrivka, as well as near Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian forces carried out four unsuccessful assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of offensive group formation were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

As Ukrinform reported, total Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, to April 18, 2026, amount to approximately 1,317,150 personnel.