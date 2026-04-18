ATS Investigates Alleged Pak Link In Noida Workers' Protest Incendiary Social Media Accounts Under Scrutiny

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, April 18 (IANS) The investigation into the vandalism and arson that occurred during the recent violent workers' protests in Noida has taken a new turn. Following preliminary enquiries that revealed a suspected foreign connection, specifically a possible Pakistani link behind the sequence of events, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has now joined the probe.

Taking the matter with utmost seriousness, the ATS has expanded the scope of its investigation, and every aspect of the incident is being examined meticulously.

According to reports, a large number of workers took to the streets to voice their grievances; however, the situation quickly spiraled into violence. During this period, incidents of vandalism, arson involving vehicles, and damage to public property were reported across several locations.

Police and administrative authorities had to struggle significantly to bring the situation under control. Investigating agencies suspect that the entire episode may have been instigated in a premeditated manner. In particular, they believe a conspiracy may have been hatched to incite unrest and destabilise the atmosphere through social media platforms.

The ATS is now conducting a detailed probe into social media and 'X' accounts that shared inflammatory posts, videos, or messages during the protests. According to sources, the locations and activities linked to certain suspicious accounts suggest that they may be operated from outside the country, raising concerns about a possible connection to Pakistan.

These accounts were allegedly used to spread rumours, circulate misinformation, and provoke people into engaging in violence. With the help of its digital forensics team, the ATS is analysing data, IP addresses, and network connections associated with these accounts. Efforts are also underway to determine whether these accounts have any links to terrorist organisations or organised criminal networks.

The administration has stated that the culprits will not be spared under any circumstances, and strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in the violence. The investigation into the entire matter is ongoing, and further significant revelations are expected in the coming days.