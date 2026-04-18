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South African Protesters Rally in Support of Cuba
(MENAFN) A demonstration took place on Friday in South Africa in backing of Cuba after a United States oil embargo was imposed on the island country.
According to a report by a state broadcaster, hundreds of people assembled outside the US Consulate General in Johannesburg for a protest organized by the African National Congress (ANC), the primary party in the ruling coalition, together with various political parties, labor unions, and civil society groups.
The gathering aligned with the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion, when Cuban exiles, supported by the United States, tried to depose Fidel Castro.
Participants denounced Washington’s oil restrictions on Cuba and voiced their solidarity with the Cuban population.
ANC Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane stated that Cuba, as an independent and sovereign state, should have the freedom to shape its own policies without facing pressure or coercion from the United States.
Mokonyane further cautioned that the oil embargo could result in fatalities in Cuba due to hunger or related consequences, urging that the blockade be removed.
According to a report by a state broadcaster, hundreds of people assembled outside the US Consulate General in Johannesburg for a protest organized by the African National Congress (ANC), the primary party in the ruling coalition, together with various political parties, labor unions, and civil society groups.
The gathering aligned with the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion, when Cuban exiles, supported by the United States, tried to depose Fidel Castro.
Participants denounced Washington’s oil restrictions on Cuba and voiced their solidarity with the Cuban population.
ANC Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane stated that Cuba, as an independent and sovereign state, should have the freedom to shape its own policies without facing pressure or coercion from the United States.
Mokonyane further cautioned that the oil embargo could result in fatalities in Cuba due to hunger or related consequences, urging that the blockade be removed.
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