Türkiye Seeks New Alliance With Pakistan, Saudi & Egypt As Power Vacuum Grows

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

As the gears of global diplomacy turn at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a significant new security architecture is beginning to take shape. Türkiye is currently spearheading discussions with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to establish a structured regional security platform, a move that signals a departure from traditional reliance on external powers toward a more autonomous, regionalized defense framework. With Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasizing that regional stability must now rest on the mutual commitment of local actors to one another's sovereignty, the proposal is more than just a diplomatic formality; it is an attempt to institutionalize a "unity of heart" and action across a vast, strategic geography.

This emerging quadrilateral alignment, spanning from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean, seeks to synchronize defense industries, coordinate maritime security, and provide a unified response to the crises haunting the Muslim world. However, the true strategic depth of such an alliance, and the regional power vacuums it intends to fill, requires a perspective that looks beyond the official communiqués.

Speaking to AzerNEWS, on the issue, former military attaché and retired general Yücel Karauz underlined that the world is witnessing a daily increase in threats and risks. He noted that against these rising challenges, countries that share religious, ideological, and political commonalities, and view events through the same lens, are striving to collaborate and deepen their cooperation.

“Consequently, the recent pursuit of an alliance between Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, and Türkiye must be evaluated within this framework. All four nations possess the potential to lead the Muslim world and geography, occupying positions and locations capable of steering other countries,” former military attaché said.

Mr Karauz underscored that this alliance covers the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa through Türkiye and Egypt, the Gulf and the Red Sea through Saudi Arabia, and South Asia and the Indian Ocean through Pakistan, it can develop measures against developments in four distinct regions.

“Viewed from this perspective, the platform's primary goals are coordination in counter-terrorism, maritime security, defense industry cooperation, and a synchronized reaction to crisis zones such as Gaza, Sudan, and Libya. Therefore, rather than a classic military alliance, this partnership is a flexible, multi-layered structure designed to create a consensus of thought and a "unity of heart" against shifting threats and situations.

Why is this happening now? Because there are regional power vacuums in the world. For instance, the diminishing influence of Iran has created a power vacuum in the Middle East. Concurrently, countries like Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have continuously evolved into mid-sized regional powers. As a result, the nuclear capabilities, military capacities, and security-oriented approaches of these nations are converging,” he said.

Yücel Karauz opined that history often sees the emergence of regional pacts, such as the Baghdad Pact or the Saadabad Pact. This current pursuit of power is intended to elevate these countries to a position where they can be "playmakers" rather than "pawns" in someone else's game. Furthermore, it should be read as a "third way"-an architecture of security, diplomacy, and a shared spiritual unity.

“As mentioned, the combined geographical locations, political-military strength, and defense industry potential of these four countries give birth to a new capacity. In this respect, it is a formidable partnership. However, challenges remain. For example, relations between Türkiye-Egypt and Saudi Arabia-Türkiye have historically been fragile. Additionally, each country perceives threats differently. To bridge these differences, they could form a partnership that addresses issues similar to those in NATO's scope, such as counter-terrorism or contemporary challenges like irregular migration and drug trafficking. To be clear, this is not a NATO; it is not a formal military pact” he emphasized.

Retired general noted that Türkiye's leadership in such an initiative is particularly significant following the events in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, as there is a universal search for justice and rights. Türkiye's role in leading this togetherness should be viewed through its status as a regional power that can engage in dialogue with China, Russia, and the USA alike.

“If steered correctly-moving forward through mutual interests rather than divisions-this cooperation will benefit both the region and Türkiye. Otherwise, without creating a genuine synergy, it risks remaining a project that exists only on paper,” he concluded.