National Guard Destroys Smerch MLRS, Enemy Equipment In Luhansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Guard Commander Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko stated this on Telegram and also released footage of the combat operation.

"In early April, our unit conducted a special operation in the Luhansk region, striking a concentration of BM-30 Smerch systems. The enemy equipment was located deep beyond the line of contact," he noted.

According to Pivnenko, the operation was carried out jointly with the Regional Electronic Intelligence Center North, which provided data on Russian activity. Thanks to analysts and aerial reconnaissance, Lasar's Group identified the targets, after which strike drones were deployed to the designated area.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian air defense system in occupied Mariupol

"As a result, the following were destroyed: a BM-30 Smerch; the Slepok-1 automated fire control system; and a transport-loader vehicle," the commander said.

As Ukrinform reported, units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov use strike drones to control Russian military logistics routes near Donetsk and hit targets deep within their positions.

Illustrative photo