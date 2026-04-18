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UK Reaffirms Support for Lebanon
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has once again underlined the United Kingdom’s dedication to Lebanon’s security, stressing that the current ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon should serve as a stepping stone toward a durable peace settlement.
He highlighted the importance of building on the present truce to achieve long-term regional stability.
On Friday, Starmer held a telephone conversation with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, during which he expressed sympathy and condolences for the lives lost in Lebanon amid the recent escalation of violence. The discussion also covered the newly declared 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, according to a statement released by Starmer’s office.
During the call, the prime minister stated: "The UK would continue to support the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure long-term stability in the country."
According to official statistics, the recent 45-day Israeli military campaign in Lebanon has resulted in at least 2,196 fatalities and 7,185 injuries, while more than one million people have been forced to leave their homes.
Israel initiated its military operation in Lebanon in October 2023. Although a ceasefire was announced in November the following year, hostilities reportedly persisted with frequent violations, before Israel expanded its military activity again on March 2.
Israel continues to maintain control over parts of southern Lebanon, with some territories under occupation for decades and others seized during the conflict that lasted between October 2023 and November 2024.
He highlighted the importance of building on the present truce to achieve long-term regional stability.
On Friday, Starmer held a telephone conversation with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, during which he expressed sympathy and condolences for the lives lost in Lebanon amid the recent escalation of violence. The discussion also covered the newly declared 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, according to a statement released by Starmer’s office.
During the call, the prime minister stated: "The UK would continue to support the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure long-term stability in the country."
According to official statistics, the recent 45-day Israeli military campaign in Lebanon has resulted in at least 2,196 fatalities and 7,185 injuries, while more than one million people have been forced to leave their homes.
Israel initiated its military operation in Lebanon in October 2023. Although a ceasefire was announced in November the following year, hostilities reportedly persisted with frequent violations, before Israel expanded its military activity again on March 2.
Israel continues to maintain control over parts of southern Lebanon, with some territories under occupation for decades and others seized during the conflict that lasted between October 2023 and November 2024.
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