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Finland Moves to Tighten Immigration Rules with Planned Citizenship Test
(MENAFN) Finland’s government has put forward a set of legislative changes to Parliament designed to strengthen immigration policies, including the introduction of a citizenship test that is expected to be implemented in 2027, according to reports.
The proposals, presented by Interior Minister Mari Rantanen, form part of a wider initiative by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s coalition to reshape migration policy and bring it in line with shifting European Union standards.
Under the plan, individuals seeking citizenship would need to complete a multiple-choice exam consisting of roughly 20 to 40 questions, offered in either Finnish or Swedish, with a passing mark set at about 70%.
The test would assess knowledge of areas such as Finland’s history, culture, human rights, and equality, and is expected to be designed by an academic institution.
This step follows earlier reforms that introduced more stringent requirements for obtaining citizenship, including longer residency periods, stricter income conditions, and tighter background checks related to criminal history.
Although authorities recognize that the new exam could lead to fewer applications, Rantanen dismissed suggestions that the goal is to restrict approvals, instead stressing the importance of ensuring applicants fulfill the established legal criteria.
The proposals, presented by Interior Minister Mari Rantanen, form part of a wider initiative by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s coalition to reshape migration policy and bring it in line with shifting European Union standards.
Under the plan, individuals seeking citizenship would need to complete a multiple-choice exam consisting of roughly 20 to 40 questions, offered in either Finnish or Swedish, with a passing mark set at about 70%.
The test would assess knowledge of areas such as Finland’s history, culture, human rights, and equality, and is expected to be designed by an academic institution.
This step follows earlier reforms that introduced more stringent requirements for obtaining citizenship, including longer residency periods, stricter income conditions, and tighter background checks related to criminal history.
Although authorities recognize that the new exam could lead to fewer applications, Rantanen dismissed suggestions that the goal is to restrict approvals, instead stressing the importance of ensuring applicants fulfill the established legal criteria.
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